TYLER — The City of Tyler is encouraging residents to get rid of Fats, Oils and Grease (FOG) to prevent sewer problems. This will help not only in homes but sewer mains as well. While these are great practices during the holidays, the city says it’s also an important practice year round. FOG such as cooking oils, dairy products, fat and grease residues and other food scraps should never be put down the drain or garbage disposal.

Remnants can cling to the sides of sewer pipes, sewer service lines and septic systems causing clogs. Clogged sewer service lines can cause sewage backups in homes or businesses that are hazardous to health and can result in expensive cleaning and plumbing repair bills. Clogged sewer mains or septic systems can cause sewage backups that are hazardous to the environment in streets, storm drains and on private property. The City recommends three steps…

Wipe or scrape dishes into the trash before washing

Remove grease and oil from pans with a paper towel before washing

Dispose of food scraps in the trash or compost bin to minimize the use of garbage disposals.