California Lawmaker Wants to Ban Sending Unwanted Nude Pics

Posted/updated on: November 21, 2019 at 4:33 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California state senator wants to make it a crime to send unwanted nude photos to people online or in text messages. Exposing yourself on the street is a crime, but the law is less clear when it happens online. Earlier this year, Texas criminalized the digital act of sending unwanted nude photos to people through dating apps or other digital means, making it a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. Republican state Sen. Ling Ling Chang, whose district includes parts of Los Angeles, announced Thursday she would introduce similar legislation in January. The dating app Bumble worked to get the Texas law passed earlier this year. California outlaws “revenge porn,” when someone posts a nude photo of someone else to cause emotional distress.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – A California state senator wants to make it a crime to send unwanted nude photos to people online or in text messages. Exposing yourself on the street is a crime, but the law is less clear when it happens online. Earlier this year, Texas criminalized the digital act of sending unwanted nude photos to people through dating apps or other digital means, making it a Class C misdemeanor with a fine of up to $500. Republican state Sen. Ling Ling Chang, whose district includes parts of Los Angeles, announced Thursday she would introduce similar legislation in January. The dating app Bumble worked to get the Texas law passed earlier this year. California outlaws “revenge porn,” when someone posts a nude photo of someone else to cause emotional distress.

