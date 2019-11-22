Today is Friday November 22, 2019
Police: Baby in Restaurant’s Trash Can Was Stillborn

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2019 at 10:58 am
IRVING (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee’s restaurant was stillborn. The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom. On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother. The newborn’s body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.

IRVING (AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say investigators have determined that a newborn found dead inside of a trash can at an Applebee's restaurant was stillborn. The infant was found inside of a bathroom on July 26, and Irving police said then they believed the mother had given birth inside the restroom. On Thursday, police said detectives determined that the infant was stillborn and that the case has been referred to prosecutors to determine whether abuse of a corpse charges should be filed against the 29-year-old mother. The newborn's body was found by restaurant employees who were cleaning the bathroom about 30 minutes after the mother left.

