DALLAS — With the exception of a few places in Texas, gas prices stayed rather steady this past week — and some of he cheapest gas is in Tyler. That’s according to the Triple A. The group’s Daniel Armbruster says the state average is $2.26 a gallon. The highest average price continues to be in the Midland area at 2.41, with Tyler and Victoria being on the low side at $2.16 a gallon. But with Thanksgiving coming up, get ready. Armbruster says, “Price fluctuations are possible throughout the state with so many people traveling for Thanksgiving.” Still, while we can lament what we may consider to be high prices, Armbruster says Texas still has it good. The national average for gas is $2.59.