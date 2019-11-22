Today is Friday November 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Texas Gas Prices Steady, Tyler Among Lowest

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS — With the exception of a few places in Texas, gas prices stayed rather steady this past week — and some of he cheapest gas is in Tyler. That’s according to the Triple A. The group’s Daniel Armbruster says the state average is $2.26 a gallon. The highest average price continues to be in the Midland area at 2.41, with Tyler and Victoria being on the low side at $2.16 a gallon. But with Thanksgiving coming up, get ready. Armbruster says, “Price fluctuations are possible throughout the state with so many people traveling for Thanksgiving.” Still, while we can lament what we may consider to be high prices, Armbruster says Texas still has it good. The national average for gas is $2.59.

Texas Gas Prices Steady, Tyler Among Lowest

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2019 at 12:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DALLAS — With the exception of a few places in Texas, gas prices stayed rather steady this past week — and some of he cheapest gas is in Tyler. That’s according to the Triple A. The group’s Daniel Armbruster says the state average is $2.26 a gallon. The highest average price continues to be in the Midland area at 2.41, with Tyler and Victoria being on the low side at $2.16 a gallon. But with Thanksgiving coming up, get ready. Armbruster says, “Price fluctuations are possible throughout the state with so many people traveling for Thanksgiving.” Still, while we can lament what we may consider to be high prices, Armbruster says Texas still has it good. The national average for gas is $2.59.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement