LINDALE — Smith County Sheriff’s deputies have been dispatched to the scene of a plane crash in Lindale on County Road 434, north of I-20. According to neighbors who spoke with our news partner KETK, the pilot and and passenger jumped from the plane and parachuted into a nearby field. It’s unclear of the injuries, but they have been transported to U.T. Health-Tyler. The Federal Aviation Authority is on their way to investigate the crash scene.