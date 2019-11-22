HARRISON COUNTY — An East Texas couple has been indicted in the death of a 5-year-old Waskom child. According to our news partner KETK said, Danielle Faulkner, the boys mother, was indicted on Thursday. The Harrison County Grand Jury found evidence supported the charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Larry Prudhomme, Faulkner’s boyfriend, was indicted for murder. Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life in state prison if they are convicted. Bonds were set at $1 million dollars each.