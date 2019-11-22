Today is Friday November 22, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

E TX Couple Indicted in Death of Child from Abuse

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HARRISON COUNTY — An East Texas couple has been indicted in the death of a 5-year-old Waskom child. According to our news partner KETK said, Danielle Faulkner, the boys mother, was indicted on Thursday. The Harrison County Grand Jury found evidence supported the charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Larry Prudhomme, Faulkner’s boyfriend, was indicted for murder. Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life in state prison if they are convicted. Bonds were set at $1 million dollars each.

E TX Couple Indicted in Death of Child from Abuse

Posted/updated on: November 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HARRISON COUNTY — An East Texas couple has been indicted in the death of a 5-year-old Waskom child. According to our news partner KETK said, Danielle Faulkner, the boys mother, was indicted on Thursday. The Harrison County Grand Jury found evidence supported the charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. Larry Prudhomme, Faulkner’s boyfriend, was indicted for murder. Both charges are first degree felonies punishable by 5-99 years or life in state prison if they are convicted. Bonds were set at $1 million dollars each.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement