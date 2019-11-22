ABC News/Steve Iervolino(NEW YORK) — The response to new CATS trailer must have really gotten to Idris Elba. In an new interview, he says he’s looking to unplug from social media.

“I’ve been trying to wean myself off,” Elba told Fast Company magazine. “I used to post a lot more, but it’s been putting me off lately.”

“And Twitter’s just not how I want to receive my news,” he continues. “I read the news aggregated on my iPad, but I can’t check it constantly — I’m not proud of it, but it’s true — because it makes me feel depressed.”

Although he’ll always be the sexiest man alive to many men and women — sorry, John Legend — Elba admits he’s not focused on always keeping up with the Joneses. Instead he’d rather use his free time to just take it easy.

“I’ll just sit in the dark, stare, and try not to do anything — just clear my mind and decompress,” he says.

Also, Elba wears multiple hats as actor-producer-artist and DJ, which means his busy schedule gets him in bed pretty early.

“When I get in bed at 9 or 10, I feel great the next day. But it really depends. I typically get four to five hours of sleep a night,” he reveals.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.