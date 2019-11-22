TYLER — For the 23rd consecutive year, Tyler Junior College has received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association for its comprehensive annual financial report. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Carol Hutson, the Executive Director of Business Services told KTBB it takes a comprhensive approach.

“It is a team effort, this requires everyone in business services through out the college working all year long to make sure the end result is that we are able to receive the certification of recognition.”