DALLAS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Dallas Field Division is offering a $500 reward, combined with an additional $500 offered by the National Sports Shooting Foundation (NSSF), in a case from last summer. The reward is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the burglary and theft of firearms from Federal Firearms licensee (FFL) Wiley & Sons in Wills Point. According to a news release, around 3:00 a.m. on August 30, two people forced entry into FFL Wiley & Sons, on Van Zandt County Road 2120.

Video surveillance captured two men entering the business wearing gloves and hooded sweatshirts. Both wore the hoods drawn tightly to conceal their faces. Each maintained a gloved hand in front of his face to obscure his identity further, according to officials. The men left the business about a minute later carrying two rifles and one suppressor.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect 1 – Male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, medium build, last seen wearing a dark-colored, hooded sweatshirt with large red lettering printed on the front, dark-colored athletic pants with white stripes on each side seam, grey or light-colored shoes with white soles, grey or light-colored gloves and a tan or light-colored backpack.

Suspect 2 – Male of unknown age, approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches, medium build, last seen wearing a grey-colored, hooded sweatshirt, grey-colored athletic pants with a black accent on the upper half of each side seam, red-colored shoes with white soles and grey or light-colored gloves.

This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF, the trade association for the firearms industry, and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF Dallas Field Division at 1-469-227-4300, 1-800-ATF-TIPS (283-8477) or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office at 1-903-567-4133 extension 473. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at http://www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting http://www.reportit.com.