I’m running for president to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America. I believe my unique set of experiences in business, government, and philanthropy will enable me to win and lead. Join our team: https://t.co/7ezlUeouqH pic.twitter.com/IyOeS3aWaF

twinsterphoto/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is officially entering the Democratic primary, launching an unconventional pursuit of the party’s presidential nomination after years of flirting with a bid for the nation's highest office. "I offer myself as a doer and a problem solver – not a talker. And as someone who is ready to take on the tough fights – and win," Bloomberg says in a statement on his website. "Defeating Trump – and rebuilding America – is the most urgent and important fight of our lives. And I’m going all in." "We cannot afford four more years of President Trump’s reckless and unethical actions," he adds.

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg officially running for president

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2019 at 10:47 am

