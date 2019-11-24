Today is Sunday November 24, 2019
Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from the hospital and doing well, according to spokeswoman

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2019 at 12:19 pm
Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States(BALTIMORE) — Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from the hospital and doing well, according to spokeswoman

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing chills and a fever earlier on Friday, according to a news release. She was initially evaluated at a hospital in Washington before being transferred for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

Ginsburg was admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after experiencing chills and a fever earlier on Friday, according to a news release. She was initially evaluated at a hospital in Washington before being transferred for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

On Saturday, the news release indicated that her symptoms had abated as she was being treated with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. She was expected to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

