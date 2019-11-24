TYLER — The Tyler Museum of Art celebrates the career of an influential abstract expressionist with strong ties to the Tyler community in its newest major exhibition: “Bold Lines: Works by Joseph Glasco.” The exhibition opened Sunday and runs through Feb. 16, 2020, in the Museum’s Bell Gallery. Glasco was born in Oklahoma but raised in Tyler. According to information from the museum, his career took off dramatically as a result of his inclusion in the groundbreaking 1952 Museum of Modern Art exhibition “Fifteen Americans.” For more information, go to http://www.tylermuseum.org or call (903) 595-1001.