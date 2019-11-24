TYLER – TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the week of November 25. To allow for more efficient travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, no lane closures will be permitted Wednesday – Sunday, November 27 – December 1. All TxDOT offices will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Normal business hours will resume Monday, December 2.

The following schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance crews, on Monday and Tuesday, plan to stage materials for work that gets underway after the holiday. Starting Monday, November 25, crews will kick off a mill and inlay project on SH 294 between SH 19 and the west side of Elkhart. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The week of December 2, crews plan to finish the edge widening project on FM 228 between SH 294 and the Houston County line. Routine ditch maintenance will also be conducted. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 Super 2 Project

Limits: From 0.5 miles northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2020

The contractor is scheduled to begin preparing the right of way and continue placing erosion control measures. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. It consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot-mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, signage and permanent striping.

County Road 355 @ Wells Creek Bridge Replacement

Limits: CR 355 @ Wells Creek – 3.6 miles & 3.7 miles south of US 79

Contractor: Baker & Reid Co., LLC

Cost: $607,852.40

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is preparing to start hot mix asphalt operations. The roadway is closed at Wells Creek for the duration of the project with no thru traffic allowed. Motorists must use alternate routes. The project consists of replacing the bridges and approaches, metal beam guard fence, grading, base and surface.

FM 2054 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 321 south to 0.866 miles south of County Road 2802

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Road widening activities continue with daily lane closures. Expect delays. The project is widening the roadway to 11-foot lanes each direction with 3-foot shoulders. It consists of widening the roadway, extending structures, replacing driveway pipes, sealcoat, surface mix, striping, and new roadway signage.

US 175 Widening Project – Phase III – Anderson County

Limits: From 0.85 mile east of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Ongoing work includes seeding and grading areas throughout the project limits, sign and mailbox installation, striping, rumble strip installation, repair and installation of SW3P items. The project is expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 287 Super 2 Project

Limits: From just north of FM 2419 south to 1.7 miles north of SH 294 in Elkhart

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $6.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

Current work includes SW3P items, backfilling pavement edges, and placing seeds. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 mph through portions of the project. The contract consists of base repair, treated subgrade, surface asphalt, upgrading structures, signs, and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Cherokee County – Jacksonville/Rusk Maintenance crews plan to conduct routine pothole repairs on roadways throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at each location.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening Project through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 miles south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The contractor is scheduled to continue placing the final pavement surface. Southbound traffic is scheduled to be shifted to the center turn lane to facilitate paving of the new southbound lanes. The project is widening US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. There are minimal impacts on traffic. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project until work is completed.

US 79 Widening Project

Limits: From the Neches River to 1.2 miles northeast of FM 747

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway widening operations. Expect delays on the corridor. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect. The project will widen the roadway to add passing lanes.

US 79 Rehabilitation Project

Limits: From 0.16 mi east of SH 110 to the Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $8.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue roadway improvements. Daily lane closures are possible. The work zone speed limit is 60 mph. The project will rebuild the roadway pavement and upgrade bridge rails.

FM 343 and FM 1861 Drainage Improvements

Limits: From US 69 to 2.76 miles east of US 69 and from FM 316 east to Henderson/Van Zandt County line

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.64 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. The project will upgrade safety features on driveways and roadway cross-culverts.

—————————————-

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance crews plan to implement mobile patching operations on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

FM 3272 Restoration Project

Limits: From US 80 to FM 2275 in White Oak

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, LTD

Cost: $3.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

The contractor is working to build new sidewalks. Expect daytime lane closures and delays. The project consists of restoration of pavement including milling, pavement repair, one course surface treatment, hot mix overlay, new sidewalk on the east side, new pedestrian crossing, and pavement markings.

I-20 WB Overlay Project

Limits: From SH 31 to SH 135

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

Work continues Monday and Tuesday on punch list items. Expect alternating daytime lane closures. The project includes mill and inlay, overlay and striping, and repairing concrete rail and metal beam guard fence.

FM 1844 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 300 (Gilmer Rd) to SS 502 (Judson Road)

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $2.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: February 2020

The contractor will be installing sedimentation control, conducting edge widening, patching, and replacing driveway pipe. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. Work includes widening, placing hot mix asphalt, surface treatment, extending culverts, and applying striping.

—————————————-

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance crews plan to implement pothole patching operations on roadways around the county. Use caution around this mobile operation. Lane closures are possible.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

SH 31 GCAA Fairgrounds

Limits: Henderson County Fairgrounds Entrance

Contractor: Encino Landscaping

Cost: $144,985.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

Plant maintenance operations continue. The Landscape Development Project, awarded through the Governor’s Community Achievement Award, consists of reconstructing a pipe entrance, decorative fencing, landscaping, irrigation, and lighting.

SH 334 Bridge Project

Limits: From Knob Hill in Seven Points (a mile east of SH 274), east to Southland in Gun Barrel City (2.5 miles west of SH 198)

Contractor: Austin Bridge and Road Services, LP

Cost: $41.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2020

The contractor is placing columns for Bridge 1. Drilled shaft operations for Bridge 2 are ongoing as is work on retaining walls 6 and 5a. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project will upgrade the roadway from two to four lanes. It consists of the construction of bridges, storm sewer, guardrail, base, pavement surfaces, and pavement markings.

—————————————-

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs Monday on FM 850 in front of Overton ISD. On Tuesday, the work moves to FM 1251 between FM 3135 and SH 43. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

FM 2658 Reconstruction Project

Limits: From SH 43 to CR 2144

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $1.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The contractor plans to repair base failures on SH 43 just north of the SH 149 intersection. Other activity includes striping, and working on punch list items. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes scarifying and cement treating the existing base, new flex base, two course surface treatment, and new pavement markings.

FM 840 Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 2867 to SH 315

Contractor: Pinto Construction Co, Inc.

Cost: $7.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2020

The contractor is working on ditch shaping, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and placing asphalt driveways. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. This project includes extending culverts, base placement, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, and upgrading guardrail and pavement markings.

US 79N Reconstruction

Limits: From US 259 to CR 344

Contractor: Madden Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $5.84 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from the US 259 intersection east to CR 344. Work will include milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, and new pavement markings.

US 79S Reconstruction

Limits: From FM 225 to Loop 571

Contractor: Foutsco Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $1.94 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The contractor is completing punch list items. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of reconstructing the roadway from FM 225 to Loop 571. Work includes milling, surface treatment, hot mix overlay, guardrails, drainage improvements and new pavement markings.

—————————————-

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct sweeping operations Monday and Tuesday on FM 16 between Lindale and Red Springs, and on FM 14 between I-20 and FM 16. Use caution when near this mobile operation. The week after Thanksgiving, work resumes on the rehab project on SH 64 east of Chapel Hill. Work zone limits are from just east of FM 2607 to SH 135 in Arp. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control during this job.

Smith County construction projects updates:

SH 31 Front Street Surfacing Project

Limits: From W. Loop 323 to Broadway Ave.

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $3.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. The project consists of a 4” pavement mill and inlay using night-time lane closures.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2020

No work is scheduled for the week. The project is widening Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

FM 346 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: From FM 346 at Prairie Creek, south of Lake Tyler

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor will continue roadway construction. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph for this project that’s replacing the existing bridge with a wider structure.

I-20 Ramp Improvement Project

Limits: From US 69 to Jim Hogg Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $14.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

The contractor will continue retaining wall and frontage road construction. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.

FM 2661 Widening Project

Limits: From SH 31 to SH 64

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $2.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. The work zone speed limit is 50 mph. The project is widening the existing road and making drainage improvements.

US 69 Overpass at FM 346

Limits: At FM 346

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $16.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2020

The contractor is scheduled to continue bridge construction. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect for the project on US 69. The project is building a new US 69 Bridge over FM 346.

FM 2493 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 2813 in Gresham south to FM 346 in Flint

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $14.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor continues to conduct roadway construction and drainage work. Lane closures will be implemented as necessary. The work zone speed limit is 45 mph. The project will widen FM 2493 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with a flush median.

CR 1113 & CR 2171 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 1113 at Butler Creek and CR 2171 at Blackhawk Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $719,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

The CR 1113/Lake Placid Road Bridge at Butler Creek is open to traffic with no work scheduled for the week. The contractor continues to conduct work on the project. No work is scheduled on CR 2171/Willingham Rd. at Blackhawk Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project is replacing the existing bridges with new structures.

Azalea Drive & Camellia Street Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: North Azalea Drive and Camellia Street at West Mud Creek

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $470,000.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. Both roads are open to traffic on this bridge replacement project.

FM 346/US 271 Safety Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 756, etc.

Contractor: Longview Bridge & Road, Ltd.

Cost: $0.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

No work is scheduled for the week. A work zone speed limit of 60 mph is in effect on US 271. The project consists of safety upgrades.

FM 2015 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 Westbound Frontage Road, north to CR 313

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd.

Cost: $3 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Crews will be preparing for mill and inlay operations on the I-20 WB ramps. No lane closures are anticipated this week. The project includes roadway widening to construct a continuous left turn lane, and improving paving, drainage, striping, and signage.

—————————————-

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance crews plan to perform chip sealing operations on the rehab job on FM 3080. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

SH 64 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 16 to FM 858

Contractor: Big Creek Construction

Cost: $9.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

The contractor is scheduled to perform hot mix asphalt operations for the surface on the main travel lanes. Expect delays due to daily lane closures. The speed limit is 50 mph in the work zone. The project includes grading, structure work, striping, sign upgrades, and widening the road with shoulders and passing lanes in each direction.

FM 1652 Rehab Project

Limits: From FM 17 to FM 1255

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

Crews are conducting final cleanup and stabilization operations. Expect single lane, two-way traffic managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

FM 1653 Rehab Project

Limits: From SH 64 near Ben Wheeler, southwest to FM 858 at Martin Mills

Contractor: Drewery Construction Company, Inc.

Cost: $3.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

Crews are conducting final cleanup and stabilization operations. Expect single lane two-way traffic managed by flaggers and pilot car. The 5.5-mile project consists of roadway rehabilitation, widening, and extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

County Road Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: CR 3415 at Giladon Creek; CR 1903 at Mill Creek Relief; CR 2142 at Caney Creek

Contractor: B & E Construction, Inc.

Cost: $904,800.00

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2019

CR 1903 is open to traffic with minor work being conducted. Work is nearing completion on the CR 3415 Bridge at Giladon Creek with final cleanup and stabilization work ongoing. The contractor will begin forming the bridge rail on CR 2142. Both CR 3415 and CR 2142 are closed for the duration of construction. The project is replacing three county road bridges in Van Zandt County.

—————————————-

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance crews plan to perform pavement leveling on FM 2869. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

FM 1254 Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: FM 1254 At Lake Fork Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

With bridge construction nearing completion, the contractor is preparing for paving operations. Detours are in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. This project consists of replacing the bridge and approaches.

Loop 564 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 69 north of Mineola to US 69 south of Mineola

Contractor: Reynolds and Kay, Ltd.

Cost: $5.77 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2019

Crews will be laying the surface course of hot mix on the mainlanes. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes pavement repair, hot mix asphalt overlay, guardrail, and pavement markings upgrades.

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various roadways with current work on FM 182 from FM 17 to SH 154

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2019

Crews continue utility relocation efforts. Structure widening and installation of safety features along SH 182 and FM 1805 will resume once utilities are relocated. Expect minor delays due to periodic single lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. The project consists of extending and improving drainage structures for safety.

—————————————-

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

Contractor: Firemen Excavation

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Tuesday – inside lanes thru all three counties.

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Monday – outside lanes thru all three counties

Debris Removal/Pothole Repair: Frontage roads and ramps

Guardrail Repair: In all three counties

Tree Removal/Stump Grinding: Operations continue in all three counties

Ditch Cleaning and Reshaping: In Van Zandt County