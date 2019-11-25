iStock/AdrianHancu(DRESDEN, Germany) — A historic museum in Germany has been looted of millions of dollars worth of valuables in a brazen overnight heist in the city of Dresden.

The State Art Collections located in the Green Vault were the target of the theft. The burglars are said to have stolen historical jewelry, diamonds and gems that amount to millions of dollars in loss and damages.

Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer was dismayed by the heist. “Not only the state art collections were robbed, but we Saxons,” said the Prime Minister of Saxony Michael Kretschmer in the aftermath of the heist. “The values found in the Grünes Gewölbe and the Residenzschloss have been hard-won by the people of the Free State for many centuries. You cannot understand the history of our country, our Free State, without the Green Vault and the State Art Collections of Saxony.” said the head of government.

The perpetrators allegedly set fire to a power box in order to turn off the power which would shut down the alarm systems. According to Bild, the looters then entered the treasury through a corner window.

Dresden police tweeted: “This morning, there was a break-in to the historic museum # Green Vault in #Dresden. Currently our crime scene group of #LKA is in action investigates. Statements about how much was stolen and damage are not yet available. More information will follow during the day.”

The historic rooms of the Green Vault were built in the 16th century and are currently home to the State Art Collections across two floors.

Police in Dresden will speak at a press conference in Dresden at 1 p.m. local time.

While there is no figure for the value of the items taken yet, German news media speculate the stolen hoard of historic jewelry and museum valuables could be worth many millions of dollars.

