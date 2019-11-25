TYLER — Harvey Hall Convention Center re-opened on Monday morning after Legionella bacteria was found by the Centers for Disease Control last week. However, the CDC confirmed on Friday that Harvey Hall was not the source of the Leionnaires disease outbreak in October. There were eight confirmed cases and one death linked to Legionnaire’s disease. The city’s decision to close Harvey was precautionary. The plumbing system was disnfected, flushed, and tested again. Tyler’s Julie Goodgame told KTBB, “that the initial remedial process completed over the weekend and as of this morning, Monday, we have staff moving back into the building.” Harvey Hall will host “Mistletoe and Magic” that begins on December 4.