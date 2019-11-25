TYLER — The Junior League of Tyler received confirmation on Monday from NET Health, the Center for Disease Control, and the City of Tyler that Harvey Hall is clean, clear, and safe, meaning Mistletoe and Magic is a go as previously scheduled. Susanne Mackintosh, told KTBB, “We consider the safety of our community and merchants a top priority and are incredibly thankful for all of the measures the city went to, in order to safely re-open the doors of Harvey Hall.”

Mackintosh went on to say “we look forward to Celebrating the Meaning of Mistletoe and making this our biggest and most exciting year yet.” This year marks the 41st year of “Mistletoe & Magic” and runs December 4th thru December 7th at Harvey Hall in Tyler. More details are available by clicking the link. https://www.juniorleagueoftyler.org/mistletoe-magic/