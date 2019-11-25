NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Schwab is buying rival TD Ameritrade in a $26 billion stock swap, a blockbuster agreement accelerated by massive disruption in the online brokerage industry. Competitive pressure has already forced brokerages to make it free for customers to trade U.S. stocks online, and Schwab’s buyout combines two of the biggest players in the industry. The tie-up creates a company so big, however, that it may draw sharp scrutiny from antitrust regulators. The combined company would have more than $5 trillion in client assets under management. The corporate headquarters of the combined company will eventually relocate to Schwab’s new campus in Westlake, Texas.