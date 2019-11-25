AUSTIN (AP) – The coalition of state attorneys general suing to stop the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile has lost another state, Texas, two weeks before trial is scheduled to begin. Texas said Monday that it has made its own settlement with T-Mobile. The state attorneys general go to trial Dec. 9, arguing that the T-Mobile-Sprint deal will raise prices and be bad for competition. Mississippi and Colorado left the coalition in October, but 14 states and the District of Columbia remain. Texas says T-Mobile won’t raise wireless prices in the state for five years and that it will build a next-generation 5G network in Texas. T-Mobile has already promised a national 5G network and to keep prices steady for three years to federal regulators. They have approved the deal.