KILGORE — Kilgore College has been recognized as having a top-ranked online Fire Science Degree Program by Intelligent.com. On Monday Kilgore college released the details of the award. Intelligent.com analyzed 429 programs, on a scale of 0 to 100, with KC’s program ranked at No. 9 in the nation. The student-focused comprehensive research guide is based on an assessment of 1,604 accredited colleges and universities. Each program is evaluated based on curriculum quality, graduation rate, reputation and post-graduate employment. The 2020 rankings are calculated through a unique scoring system, which includes student engagement, potential return on investment and leading third party evaluations.