Auburn Police Department(AUBURN, Ala.) — Alabama authorities have “good reason to believe” that remains found on Monday are those of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Investigators from the Auburn Police Department found the remains in a wooded area in Macon County, Alabama, around 10:45 a.m. after receiving information “regarding the possible location of a body,” according to a news release.

Police then found the remains several feet into the woods.

Lee County District Attorney said in a statement to ABC News that authorities “have good reason to believe” the body is Blanchard. The remains are being examined to determine whether they are, according to the Auburn Police Department.

Blanchard was last seen at a convenience store in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 23. Her black 2017 Honda CRV, was found on Oct. 25 near an apartment complex in Montgomery, Alabama, about 50 miles away from the convenience store. Male DNA was found in the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Two people, Ibraheem Yazeed, 29, and Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher, 35, have been arrested in her disappearance.

Surveillance video from inside the convenience store showed both Yazeed and Blanchard inside at the same time, and a witness outside the store said he saw Yazeed force her into her car, according to an arrest affidavit.

The footage showed Yazeed looking over at Blanchard in the store as he bought a beverage, Auburn Police Det. Josh Mixon testified at his preliminary hearing last week.

Yazeed was arrested on Nov. 7 in Escambia County, Florida, and is charged with kidnapping in the first degree, a designation that includes the intent to inflict physical injury.

It was revealed in Yazeed’s preliminary hearing that a man had driven Yazeed from Montgomery to Pensacola, ABC Birmingham affiliate WBMA-TV reported.

Fisher was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree kidnapping. He is accused of “providing transportation to Yazeed, and disposing of evidence,” according to a charging affidavit.

He is being held at the Lee County Jail without bond, a representative for the jail told ABC News.

Fisher appeared in court Monday afternoon. It is unclear whether he entered a plea or has retained an attorney.

Yazeed’s attorney, Elijah Beaver, declined to comment on the case to ABC News, citing a gag order imposed by the court.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.