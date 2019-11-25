TYLER — After two weeks of public hearings on an impeachment inquiry of the President, many now wonder, what’s next? On Monday Congressmen Gohmert told KTBB, “We haven’t gotten word yet. The impeachment committee still remains to be the judiciary committee. We are not sure if we will be able to question the witnesses that have been called already. Or if we are going to get some trumped up report, no pun intended, from the intel committee. And then be forced to take a vote without seeing the witnesses face to face.”