Lucasfilm(NEW YORK) — J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20, and to make sure we’re all up to speed, Daisy Ridley used her appearance on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give us a Rap Recap of All Eight Star Wars Movies.

“Said a long time ago in a galaxy far far away/a guy named Vader tried to kidnap a Rebel Princess Leia/So she employed a droid to record her a quick note/she said ‘Help me Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’re my only hope.’ Go!” Ridley rapped, as Fallon flipped through a series of cards with illustrations of each character as she named them.

I’m trying to think…Who’d I forget? “What’s his name?” Ridley, who plays Rey in the most recent trilogy of Star Wars films, rapped at one point, appearing to get stuck momentarily. “Meesa called Jar Jar Binks!” Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins finally said, in the character’s voice.

“FAST FORWARD LIGHT SPEED!, Fallon yelled.

Ridley finally gets to her character — “a scrapper named Rey,” adding, “You can’t stop me, I’m a Jedi from Jakku/Fight the Dark Side from Tatooine to Naboo/Let go of everything that you fear to lose/Be the spark the lights the fire and May The Force Be With You.”

This isn’t the first time the 27-year-old British actress has shown off her unique skills on The Tonight Show. Back in June she rapped Lil’ Kim’s “Lady Marmalade” from memory.

