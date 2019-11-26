Today is Tuesday November 26, 2019
Police Shooting Range Shut Down in Texas after Man’s Injury

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2019 at 7:52 am
EDINBURG (AP) — Authorities in south Texas say a police shooting range will be shut down after a man in a nearby home was struck by a stray bullet. The McAllen Monitor reports the injury happened Friday at a shooting range used by the Edinburg Police Department for training purposes. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says the man’s injuries aren’t life-threatening, and residents had reported bullets striking homes and vehicles near the shooting range. The Edinburg Police Department says an investigation is underway and that Edinburg police will find another location for officers to train.

