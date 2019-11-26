HENDERSON COUNTY — A man wanted on felon warrants was arrested Monday night near Mabank following a tip. According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, Jesse Aaron Garner, 39, was arrested after a tipster said he would be at a gas station on State Highway 198. Garner was wanted on three felony warrants for stealing a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and bond forfeiture. During the routine pat down, the arresting deputy saw an orange syringe tip fall from Garner’s lap, which led to him confessing to having two baggies with meth hidden in his socks. He was booked into the Henderson County Jail.