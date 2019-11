TYLER — Tyler Police are asking for help in the identification of a person of interest in a sexual assault. The assault took place last August on Chimney Rock Drive in Tyler. According to a post on the Tyler PD’s facebook page, this person is described as a skinny black male. Police hope the rendering in this sketch will bring about information leading to the persons identity. Contact Det. Elliott at 903-531-1026 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.