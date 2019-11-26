MicroStockHub/iStock(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) — Human remains found in rural woods in Alabama have been identified as missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams, authorities said, who confirmed the remains through DNA analysis.

“This confirmation adds yet … another layer” to the “investigation that has been underway since Taylor was reported missing,” T.K. Waters, chief of investigations with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference on Monday.

The little girl’s cause of death has not been released, pending the active investigation, Waters said.

It’s also not clear how long the 5-year-old had been dead by the time she was found

Taylor, who lived in Jacksonville, Fla., was reported missing on Nov. 6 by her mother, Brianna Williams, sparking an Amber Alert and a massive search.

Williams said at the time that when she woke up that morning, she saw the back door was unlocked and Taylor was gone, court documents said.

But authorities say Williams gave “numerous false statements” to investigators about her daughter’s whereabouts, according to court documents.

The remains — then unidentified — were discovered in rural Alabama two weeks ago as Williams was arrested on charges of child neglect and giving false information to investigators.

Charges have not been upgraded, Waters said Tuesday. Williams is set to be arraigned on Dec. 4.

Williams’ public defender declined to comment to ABC News on Tuesday.

Williams is still not cooperating with police, Waters added.

“We remain committed to working to bring justice for” Taylor, Waters said.

