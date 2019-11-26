Today is Tuesday November 26, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police: Officer, 2 Others Shot in Laredo

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2019 at 11:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LAREDO (AP) – Police say an officer and two other people have been shot and injured in the Texas border city of Laredo. Investigator Jose Baeza says all three people were shot after the officer responded to a disturbance call on the city’s north side around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Baeza says the officer is at a local hospital in stable condition. The city fire department told the Laredo Morning Times that the 33-year-old officer was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the other person shot was a 53-year-old woman. A police spokesman could not immediately provide further details on the shooting or the health of those involved.

Police: Officer, 2 Others Shot in Laredo

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2019 at 11:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LAREDO (AP) – Police say an officer and two other people have been shot and injured in the Texas border city of Laredo. Investigator Jose Baeza says all three people were shot after the officer responded to a disturbance call on the city’s north side around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Baeza says the officer is at a local hospital in stable condition. The city fire department told the Laredo Morning Times that the 33-year-old officer was shot in the leg, a 21-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and the other person shot was a 53-year-old woman. A police spokesman could not immediately provide further details on the shooting or the health of those involved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement