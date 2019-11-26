ABC/Jeff Niera(NEW YORK) — This year, actress Lucy Hale will be joining Ryan Seacrest as co-host of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020.

Pretty Little Liars veteran Hale, who hosted the New Orleans portion of the program last year, replaces Jenny McCarthy in the NYC co-host seat.

Meanwhile, award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter will bring his unique style as the host of the Big Easy’s big night.

And to keep the party going on the West Coast, multi-platinum artist Ciara will return to host the Hollywood party for her third time.

“As we ring in a new decade and my 15th year hosting the show, I’m so excited to welcome the talented Lucy Hale to the stage with me,” said Seacrest in a statement. “It’s going to be a powerhouse year with Billy and Ciara and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!”

Those celebrations, some five and a half hours of celebrities and musical performances — capped, of course, with the famed descent of the ball in Times Square — begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC on Tuesday, December 31.

The upcoming broadcast marks the 48th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Musical performers will be announced soon.

