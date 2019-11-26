LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Rosemary Rodriguez. Rodriguez has been missing since October 8th. Gregg County Sheriff’s Lt. Joshua Tubb told KTBB on Tuesday morning that they have uncovered a key piece of evidence that could help in her disappearance. “Recently investigators have uncovered an electronic device, that we know belonged to Ms. Rodgriguez.”

Rodriguez is a white female, 54 years of age, approximately 5’ 4” tall and weighing approximately 185 lbs. Rodriguez was last seen at approximately 6:45 P.M., leaving a residence in the Mt. Pisgah Road area of Kilgore. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue Walmart smock and blue pants. Rodriguez drives a green 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, with an OU sticker on the back window. The vehicle has Texas LP#GCM3117.