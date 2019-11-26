Homesick and Dunkin’ team up for sweet holiday candle collection

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2019 at 12:39 pm

Elizaveta Elesina/iStock(NEW YORK) -- It's beginning to look, smell and taste like the holiday season with Homesick and Dunkin's latest collaboration.



On Monday, both companies announced the release of a limited-edition collection of candles inspired by some of Dunkin's most popular treats.



There are three fragrances available that include fan favorites such as Original Blend, Peppermint Mocha and Old Fashioned.



"Over our 70-year history, we've heard wonderful stories of the role Dunkin' plays in our guests' everyday lives. From little moments like a morning coffee run to start the day, to sharing a donut and good conversation with a loved one -- we cherish the special connections our guests have with Dunkin,'" said Justin Unger, director of strategic partnerships at Dunkin' Brands.



He continued, "Partnering with Homesick allows Dunkin' fans, no matter where they are, to recreate those moments and bring their Dunkin’ memories home."



Homesick tapped their team of researchers, chandlers and perfume chemists to work with Dunkin's culinary team to create each scent, capturing the sweet and spicy vibes that fans have come to know and love.



Each candle is hand-poured with a coconut wax blend and has a burn time of 60-80 hours.



