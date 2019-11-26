RUSK — A resolution passed unanimously in the Cherokee County Commissioners Court on Tuesday that will make it a “sanctuary county” for the 2nd Amendment. According to our news partner KETK, the move was made to help protect gun owners. Cherokee County is the 13th county in Texas to pass such a resolution since Washington lawmakers have been calling for stricter gun laws, in the aftermath of mass shootings. No money will be spent on the resolution, but Commissioners feel it is a positive action step in protecting the gun rights of East Texans. Smith and Wood Counties have both passed similar resolutions in the past few weeks.