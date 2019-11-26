TYLER — Smith County announced on Tuesday that new voter registration certificates have been mailed out to the registered voters. The orange cards were mailed to over a 135,000 homes in Smith County. The cards will be valid for elections through December 31, 2021. The certificates are for the voters’ records and shows them their voting precinct. It also lists each voter’s state and U.S. representatives, as well as local commissioner, justice of the peace and election information for city, school district, college district, emergency services district and municipal utility district.

The Elections Office for the county is asking registered voters to review their information, if a correction is needed write the change on the back of the certificate, sign it and drop it in the mail. The “Return Service Requested” is a required statement letting the post office know that these certificates cannot be forwarded. Any address changes would need to be made by February 3, 2020.