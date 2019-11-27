Today is Wednesday November 27, 2019
‘Knives Out’ leads a quiet Thanksgiving weekend at the box office

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2019 at 5:34 am
Photo credit: Claire Folger © 2018 MRC II Distribution Company L.P. All rights reserved.(NEW YORK) — Opening nationwide on Wednesday:

Knives Out — This murder mystery from Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson stars Daniel Craig as a detective trying to solve a murder of the patriarch at an ill-fated family gathering.  The ensemble cast also includes Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Christopher Plummer and Don Johnson.  Rated RG-13.

Queen & Slim — This romantic thriller from Lena Waithe, creator of Showtime’s The Chi, stars Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and newcomer Jodie Turner-Smith as a new couple who go on the run after a minor traffic violation turns deadly.  Chloë Sevigny, Flea and Bokeem Woodbine also star.  Rated R.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

