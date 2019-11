TYLER — On Wednesday Smith County began taking bids on county vehicles for an online auction that will last for 2 weeks until 5 p.m. December 11. There will also be set times interested buyers can view the property in person. These are 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. next Tuesday, and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 6, at the Gulf States Building, on E. Line Street in Tyler. No appointment is necessary. All items can also be viewed online at http://www.govdeals.com.