TYLER — Thanksgiving continues to be the leading day of the year for home fires involving cooking equipment. The average number of reported residential building fires more than doubles on Thanksgiving Day alone. Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley told KTBB the reasons has everything to do with what we love doing most on Thanksgiving. Food. “All of the preparations going on in the kitchen, and the busyness of our schedules sometimes causes us to get distracted.” Marshal Findley went on to remind residents of a few basic tips to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season.

· Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop. Unattended cooking continues to be the leading cause of fires in the kitchen.

· Ensure that children stay at least 3 feet away from the stove.

· Keep kids away from hot liquids that may spill or splash, which could cause serious burn injuries.

· Keep floors clear & free of any obstructions that could pose a trip hazard while carrying hot food.

· Keep any items that could catch fire away from your stovetop. Most cooking fires in the home involve the stovetop.

· Matches and lighters should be kept out of reach of children.

· Make sure that your smoke alarms are properly installed and working.