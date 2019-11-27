JACKSONVILLE — A man was seriously injured after being shot in the neck during a fight in Jacksonville. Police said in a social media post on Tuesday, that a fight broke out on San Saba street Monday night. Upon the arrival of police they discovered the victim was already on his way to a hospital. Officers further located multiple houses in the immediate area that were struck by gunfire. During the course of the investigation Officers determined the fight resulted in multiple people bringing out several handguns and firing several rounds.

No identities of those involved have been released, since the investigation remains active. If you know anything about this case you should contact Jacksonville police at 903-586-2546.