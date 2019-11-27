TYLER –The Salvation Army is working in preparation for their annual community Thanksgiving meal. Captain Robert Parker told KTBB that volunteers begin arriving Wednesday afternoon to make preparation for an anticipated 1500 People at the annual Thanksgiving Lunch. “They will start prepping and start carving turkey’s and making sure all of the pumpkins are prepped and all of the side dishes are ready to go. Then we will have another big round of volunteers coming in early on Thursday morning and it’s going to be a great day.”

So how many people does it take to feed that many guests? Over 200 volunteers have signed up this year to help with the Thanksgiving festivities that are scheduled from 11:30 a.m to 1 p.m. “We are always so thankful for the desire we see in the community to volunteer,” said Cindy Bell, Director of Development. “People begin calling to sign up to volunteer as early as July and they don’t stop calling until Thanksgiving Day! We have such amazing volunteers! We could not do this without them!” The Hubbard Family, a 5-piece East Texas musical group (www.hubbardfamilymusic.com), will be performing for our guests as they enjoy their meal of Greenberg Smoked Turkeys, dressing, fruit salad, green bean casserole, candied yams, and pie. The Salvation Army is supported by many in the community during this time to help offset the costs of the meal. We are so thankful for the community and their generous support.