PORT NECHES (AP) – A sheriff says there are no lingering air quality risks a day after two massive explosions rocked a Texas chemical plant, but mandatory evacuations remain in effect due to ongoing danger from flames, explosions and debris as the fire rages. Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells TV station KFDM that the evacuations cover a 4-mile radius, affecting about 50,000 people. A 10 p.m. curfew also is being enforced. Government officials and TPC Group, the company that owns the plant, released a joint statement Thursday. It said air quality results from 20 monitoring stations around Port Neches “continue to show no actionable levels” above state and federal standards.