Pedestrian Killed in Marshall

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2019 at 9:25 am
MARSHALL — Marshall 911 dispatched officers on Wednesday involving a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian on East End Blvd. South. The victim was identified as Michael Wayne Diggs, 40, of Marshall. The initial investigation indicates that a male pedestrian was crossing the road outside of a designated crosswalk before being stuck and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene. Marshall Police Department and Fire Department paramedics found Diggs deceased.

The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by officers and voluntarily consented to a blood draw. This crash remains under investigation, and no charges are being filed at this time.

