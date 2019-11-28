TYLER — Many people will enjoy a “Fried Turkey” for Lunch or Dinner on Thursday. Smith County Fire Marshal Paul Findley tells KTBB that staying focused is a big key to keeping trouble out of the holidays. “Unattended cooking year round is one of the number 1 causes of fires.” Many people will be frying foods, including turkey. If done incorrectly, this can be a dangerous endeavor. When frying foods, you increase the risk of a cooking fire.

Keep the following tips in mind if you choose to fry a turkey this year:

· Fryers should only be used outdoors, away from buildings and other combustible materials. Never use in garages or on wooden decks.

· Make sure to have a 3-foot safe zone around your turkey fryer, free from kids and pets. This will help to protect against burn injuries.

· Do not overfill the cooking pot with oil, as this may cause a spill and potential fire.

· The turkey should be completely thawed and patted dry prior to frying. A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter.

· Never leave the fryer unattended.

· There should be an all-purpose, ABC rated fire extinguisher nearby. Additionally, make certain that you are familiar with how to operate it. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire.

· Always wear the appropriate clothing: shirts with long sleeves, full length pants, and shoes that completely cover the feet. Safety goggles are also recommended.

· If a fire or accident does occur, call 911 immediately.