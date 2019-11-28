TYLER — The ovens will still be warm from feeding hundreds of people for Thanksgiving at the Salvation Army, when the Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree’s hit full force in Tyler. Captain Robert Parker told KTBB. “Thanksgiving weekend is the time when our Red Kettle Campaign increases to include all of our locations.” Parker went on to say, “The Angel Tree program is a great family teaching moment for kids to adopt an angel off of the tree and then get to go and shop for that child is very educational.” All the monies raised through the Red Kettle initiative at Christmas go to make meals like Thanksgiving possible, as well as social services, programs and outreaches year round.