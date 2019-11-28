TYLER — The House intelligence panel will submit a report to the Judiciary panel in the next few weeks and then Democrats will consider moving forward with a vote on impeachment of President Donald Trump. U.S. Texas District 1 Congressmen Louie Gohmert tells KTBB, the proceedings have been anything but fair. “Well it’s pretty sad what’s been going on. The Republican’s have not been allowed to bring in witnesses that would clarify the kind of corruption that’s gone on. And also, what kind of conspiring has gone on between the so-called whistle blower and the two people that work in the intelligence committee directly for Adam Schiff.” There could be several steps still to come, including a Judiciary committee vote, a House floor vote and, finally, a Senate trial.