KILGORE — Kilgore police arrested four people in connection with multiple church burglaries over the past week. According to our news partner KETK, an investigation started after burglaries at First Presbyterian Church and First Baptist Church were reported over the weekend. After forensic evidence was analyzed and video surveillance was reviewed, police quickly identified multiple suspects.

Austin Metcalf, 24, of Beckville, was charged with burglary of a building, with bond set at $50,000. Justin Tracey, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with burglary of a building, with bond set at $50,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Brandon Welch, 22, of Gilmer, was charged with a Gregg County warrant, with bond set at $5,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Amanda Todd, 25, of Kilgore, was charged with possession of a controlled substance; her bond was set at $20,000. The investigation is still active and police say they believe at least one more suspect is still at large.