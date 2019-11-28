Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to Afghanistan this Thanksgiving to address American troops and thank them for their service.

Last year, the president stayed in the U.S. for Thanksgiving and spoke with troops in Afghanistan on the phone while at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

After expressing gratitude for their service, he took time to criticize the appeals court that blocked his administration’s efforts to deny migrants if they seek asylum after entering from outside formal points of entry.

Trump also traveled to a nearby U.S. Coast Guard station and delivered lunches.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.