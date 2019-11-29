ABC News(LONDON) — Police rushed to London Bridge on Friday afternoon to respond to a stabbing.

“We believe a number of people have been injured,” the Metropolitan Police Service wrote on Twitter.

Authorities have detained a man in connection with the incident, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The London Ambulance Service tweeted that they have “a number of crews at the scene,” declaring it a “major incident.”

Authorities have cordoned off the bridge in central London.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

