Today is Friday November 29, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Here’s how long Thanksgiving leftovers last

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2019 at 10:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DebbiSmirnoff/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Before making a Pilgrim sandwich or a turkey pot pie, be sure to check guidelines for the fridge life of your favorite Thanksgiving eats.

Here's how long your leftovers will last in the fridge, freezer or both, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Turkey

Gravy

Homemade cranberry sauce

Stuffing

More tips...

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Here’s how long Thanksgiving leftovers last

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2019 at 10:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

DebbiSmirnoff/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Before making a Pilgrim sandwich or a turkey pot pie, be sure to check guidelines for the fridge life of your favorite Thanksgiving eats.

Here's how long your leftovers will last in the fridge, freezer or both, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Turkey

Gravy

Homemade cranberry sauce

Stuffing

More tips...

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement