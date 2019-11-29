Today is Friday November 29, 2019
Long Holiday Weekend Traffic Move Over, Slow Down

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2019 at 10:50 am
TYLER — With the holiday traffic continuing through the holiday weekend. The Texas Department Licensing Regulation is urging that holiday traffic to be prepared for any and all motorist hazards. They also remind drivers to slow down or move over for stopped emergency vehicles including tow trucks, police cars and fire trucks. Texas law requires drivers to slow down at least 20 miles per hour under the posted speed limit or, if able, to change lanes when they’re passing a first responder stopped on the road.

