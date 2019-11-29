ABC News(LONDON) — A number of people have been stabbed in what is now being called a terrorist incident by London Bridge Friday afternoon, authorities said.

One male suspect was shot by police and died at the scene, according to authorities, who added that a device believed to be a hoax explosive was strapped to the suspect.

A motive is not known.

“It has been confirmed that people were injured in the attack,” London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement. “My heart goes out to them, their families and all affected.”

The London Ambulance Service tweeted that they have “a number of crews at the scene,” declaring it a “major incident.”

Authorities have cordoned off the iconic bridge in central London, as well as the nearby Borough Market.

“We must — and we will — stay resolute in our determination to stand strong and united in the face of terror,” Khan added in his statement. “Those who seek to attack us and divide us will never succeed.”

In June 2017, eight were killed when a group of attackers plowed a van into people on London Bridge and then drove to Borough Market and stabbed several others.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.