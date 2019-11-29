MARSHALL — The city of Marshall has jumped into the holiday spirit with the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights 2019. Visitors will be able to take in over a million lights inside of hundreds of displays at the festival. http://www.marshalltexas.net/public/warrants/wonderland-of-lights. The city began the event in 1987 and this year features carriage and carousel rides, ice-skating, Santa’s Village, Wasil Walks. Photo Ops abound with way to much to mention.

The festival runs through December 29 . Hours of operation are nights 6 to 9 p.m Tuesday through Sunday. Saturday evenings from 4 to 10 p.m. Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve.