KINGSTON, Ontario (AP) – Friends say five of the seven people who died in the crash of a small plane in Canada were members of a Houston-area family. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said the small, U.S.-registered airplane crashed about 5 p.m. Wednesday in a wooded area of Kingston, Ontario, about 90 miles southwest of Ottawa on the Ontario-New York border. A spokeswoman for the Ontario chief coroner’s office said the victims’ names likely won’t be released for several days. Mehmet Basti, a Toronto college instructor, told local news outlets that five of those killed were his friend Otabek Oblokulov of Missouri City, Texas; his wife; and his three children, aged 3, 11 and 15. Basti also said the other two aboard were a young couple from Toronto.